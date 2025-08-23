7,310 Shares in Masimo Corporation $MASI Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Masimo by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Masimo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 3.0% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MASI opened at $148.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Masimo Corporation has a one year low of $107.98 and a one year high of $194.88.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Masimo had a positive return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 24.85%.The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.60.

In other news, Director William R. Jellison bought 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.98 per share, for a total transaction of $437,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,244.20. The trade was a 167.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

