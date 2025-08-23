8,276 Shares in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 699,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after acquiring an additional 672,031 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,058,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,371,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,345,000 after purchasing an additional 374,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,389,000 after purchasing an additional 311,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

HASI stock opened at $28.8170 on Friday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.91.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.