Aberdeen Group plc Acquires 475 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 143.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 146.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $40.8850 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.10. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $47.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

View Our Latest Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.