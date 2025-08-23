Aberdeen Group plc Acquires 668 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. $UMH

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth $37,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UMH. Wall Street Zen cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wedbush raised UMH Properties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $16.0150 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 12.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 642.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 75,849 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $1,237,855.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,368 shares in the company, valued at $675,125.76. This trade represents a 64.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 45,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $749,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,101,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,061,041.20. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,549 shares of company stock worth $2,409,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.