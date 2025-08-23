Aberdeen Group plc Acquires 828 Shares of Elme Communities $ELME

Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 817.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Elme Communities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elme Communities by 6,041.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 212,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities stock opened at $16.9550 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.03 and a beta of 0.98. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.63 million. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -480.00%.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

