Aberdeen Group plc Boosts Holdings in NetEase, Inc. $NTES

Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in NetEase were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 1,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 191.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Allianz SE bought a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter worth about $144,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on NetEase in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $120.00 target price on shares of NetEase and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $131.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.85 and a 52-week high of $141.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.84.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.