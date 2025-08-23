Aberdeen Group plc Boosts Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 2,779.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $18.4720 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.89. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,075.00%.

Several analysts have commented on NTST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America raised NETSTREIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial set a $19.00 price target on NETSTREIT in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

