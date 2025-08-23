Aberdeen Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Company $AIV

Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 161,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 278,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:AIV opened at $7.7550 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management Company has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.39.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIV shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
