Aberdeen Group plc Buys 229,657 Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. $CRBU

Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 126.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,657 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.44% of Caribou Biosciences worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRBU. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 859.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Caribou Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

CRBU stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.9995.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,800.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.35%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

