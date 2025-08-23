Aberdeen Group plc Buys 536 Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. $SILA

Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SILA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 398.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

Sila Realty Trust stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 231.88%.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

