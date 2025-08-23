Aberdeen Group plc Buys 6,370 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company $DRH

Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 156.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of DRH opened at $8.4550 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.70 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 420.0%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Articles

