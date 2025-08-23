Aberdeen Group plc Buys New Position in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Reliance by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Reliance by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Reliance by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Reliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.50.

NYSE RS opened at $294.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.35. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $347.43.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 35.04%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

