Aberdeen Group plc Decreases Position in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Aberdeen Group plc cut its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Roku were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Roku by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Roku by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Roku by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Roku by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 864,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,302,000 after buying an additional 589,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $94.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.71. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,466.92. This represents a 67.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $20,193,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000. The trade was a 99.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,233 shares of company stock worth $30,690,391 over the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.