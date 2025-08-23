Aberdeen Group plc Decreases Stake in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Aberdeen Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,183,000 after purchasing an additional 165,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $79,969.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,094,332.81. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $2,193,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,719,030.12. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hasbro from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.42.

Hasbro Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $81.85 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.97%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

