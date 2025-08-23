Aberdeen Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Aberdeen Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.1%

HII opened at $269.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.94. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $293.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.42%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,938.32. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HII. Zacks Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

