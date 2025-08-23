Aberdeen Group plc Has $653,000 Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. $WIX

Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 4.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter worth approximately $5,367,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX opened at $131.82 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $114.89 and a 1-year high of $247.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.07 and a 200-day moving average of $164.79.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $489.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.62 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 136.43%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Cfra Research raised Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.63.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

