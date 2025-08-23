Aberdeen Group plc Has $692,000 Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. $SHO

Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth $42,838,000. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,980,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $17,309,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,567,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,760,000 after buying an additional 1,229,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at about $10,858,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $9.5550 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Further Reading

