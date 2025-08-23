Aberdeen Group plc Increases Position in RLJ Lodging Trust $RLJ

Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $9,714,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,486,000 after acquiring an additional 885,071 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $9,036,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 300.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 712,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 534,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,455.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 451,387 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $7.7050 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.54. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.30 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 4.23%.The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.580 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.71%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

