Aberdeen Group plc Increases Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $XHR

Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 32,025 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XHR opened at $14.0720 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 5.86%.The firm had revenue of $287.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.660-1.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

XHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

