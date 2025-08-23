Aberdeen Group plc Invests $496,000 in Graco Inc. $GGG

Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Graco by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 70,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $2,335,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 150.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group lifted its stake in Graco by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GGG opened at $87.3110 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.18. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $92.86.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $571.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

