Aberdeen Group plc Makes New $227,000 Investment in StoneCo Ltd. $STNE

Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $597,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 1,486.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $13,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on StoneCo from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Santander raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $643.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 8.37% and a positive return on equity of 18.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

