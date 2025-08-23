Aberdeen Group plc Makes New $342,000 Investment in MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT

Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 9,724.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,132,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,364,732,000 after buying an additional 23,886,735 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 40.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,155,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,660 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 273.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,009,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,985 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 1,586.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 772,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,732,000 after purchasing an additional 727,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,737,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $103.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.01 and a beta of 0.86. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $81.84 and a one year high of $123.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MMYT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Macquarie upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on MakeMyTrip from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

