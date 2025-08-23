Aberdeen Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 109.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,147,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 446,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,600,000 after acquiring an additional 50,733 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Stephen Craig Lindner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $1,343,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 326,730 shares in the company, valued at $43,883,106.30. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG opened at $134.6320 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.74. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $114.73 and a one year high of $150.19.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.21%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.75.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

