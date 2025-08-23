Aberdeen Group plc Reduces Position in Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR $LEGN

Aberdeen Group plc reduced its stake in Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,732 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $35.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $59.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.41 and a beta of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $255.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $237.49 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 40.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.00%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LEGN shares. Johnson Rice reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Legend Biotech from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Legend Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

About Legend Biotech

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

