Aberdeen Group plc Sells 13,364 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. $KW

Aberdeen Group plc cut its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,364 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 822.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Up 6.3%

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $8.5050 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $11.88.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.98 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. Analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently -71.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

