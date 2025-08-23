Aberdeen Group plc Sells 24,101 Shares of The Mosaic Company $MOS

Aberdeen Group plc reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,101 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mosaic by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,497,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,549,000 after acquiring an additional 456,327 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 295.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 158,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 118,642 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth $108,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Mosaic by 42.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,979,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 30.7% in the first quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 168,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 39,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,948.58. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MOS opened at $32.4920 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

