Aberdeen Group plc Sells 26,212 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

Aberdeen Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 77.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,776 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 26,212 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 73.3% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 58,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,091,578 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $91,147,000 after buying an additional 192,873 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,856 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 96.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $208,375.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $282,439.92. This represents a 42.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $114.31 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $114.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.87 and a 200-day moving average of $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.03%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

