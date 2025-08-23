Aberdeen Group plc Sells 3,652 Shares of National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

Aberdeen Group plc cut its position in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid Transco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Grid Transco by 25.5% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in National Grid Transco by 97.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in National Grid Transco by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Transco Stock Down 0.1%

National Grid Transco stock opened at $71.3910 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. National Grid Transco, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of National Grid Transco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

About National Grid Transco

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

