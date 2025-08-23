Aberdeen Group plc Sells 4,295 Shares of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR $LI

Aberdeen Group plc lowered its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 459.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,923,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,897,555 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,266,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth $9,913,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,923,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,435,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Macquarie lowered shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $24.06 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Li Auto had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 5.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Li Auto has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

