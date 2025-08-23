Aberdeen Group plc Trims Holdings in Lamb Weston $LW

Aberdeen Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,731 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,072,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $909,987,000 after buying an additional 426,045 shares during the period. JANA Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. JANA Partners Management LP now owns 7,131,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,587,000 after buying an additional 1,302,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,180,000 after acquiring an additional 829,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,016,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,624,000 after acquiring an additional 503,095 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lamb Weston by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,425,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,267,000 after acquiring an additional 120,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.30.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $56.8890 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

