Aberdeen Group plc Trims Stake in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Aberdeen Group plc cut its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,862 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 74.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $81.2970 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.63. Albemarle Corporation has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $113.91.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is -17.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Baird R W cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $74.00 target price on Albemarle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

