Aberdeen Group plc Trims Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. $ASR

Aberdeen Group plc cut its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $329.0830 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.76. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $360.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($2.21). The business had revenue of $464.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 19.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.