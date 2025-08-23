Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,741,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,412 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.58% of Advance Auto Parts worth $107,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 189.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,258.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of AAP stock opened at $57.8650 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $45,996.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,876 shares in the company, valued at $479,183.52. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

