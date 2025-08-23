Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,031,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 224,015 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $112,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,064,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after buying an additional 799,569 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $46,997,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,904,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,700,000 after acquiring an additional 374,414 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,160,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 675,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,094,000 after purchasing an additional 339,329 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $147.4060 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $166.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.64.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $829.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.54 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

