AECOM $ACM Shares Bought by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in AECOM were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AECOM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,961,000 after acquiring an additional 55,466 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 24.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth $9,963,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in AECOM by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM opened at $122.8860 on Friday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $124.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.41.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $6,348,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.44.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

