Algert Global LLC Acquires 36,220 Shares of Guess?, Inc. $GES

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Guess? worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GES. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 23,247 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Guess? by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Guess? by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,290,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,261,000 after purchasing an additional 228,601 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Guess? by 536.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GES. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Guess? from $13.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Guess? from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

Guess? Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE GES opened at $16.8450 on Friday. Guess?, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $876.23 million, a P/E ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.26. Guess? had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 0.47%.The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Guess? has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.640 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.210 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

