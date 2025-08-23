Algert Global LLC Acquires New Stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,669 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Ichor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 10,313.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,233,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,592 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 6,688.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,529 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 27.2% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the first quarter worth $13,726,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 6.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,426,000 after acquiring an additional 66,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 price objective on Ichor and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Ichor from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

ICHR opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $623.43 million, a PE ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $240.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.51 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Ichor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 42,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,540. This trade represents a 7.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $415,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 60,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,982.93. The trade was a 71.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

