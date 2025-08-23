Algert Global LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stepan Company $SCL

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 140.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 781.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Stepan by 124.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 67.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stepan in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of SCL opened at $51.9640 on Friday. Stepan Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.40). Stepan had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 2.57%.The business had revenue of $594.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCL

Stepan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.