Algert Global LLC Buys 118,690 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. $ESRT

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 167.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,690 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.11% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 819.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $7.6550 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $153.54 million for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.860 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

ESRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $8.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

