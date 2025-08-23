Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 12,000 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,200.55. This trade represents a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Bank of America lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $114.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.3%

EXPD stock opened at $119.9110 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.48.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.