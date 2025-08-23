Algert Global LLC Grows Position in PHINIA Inc. $PHIN

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PHINIA by 11.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PHINIA during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHINIA Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE PHIN opened at $58.3360 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. PHINIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. PHINIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. PHINIA’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PHIN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PHINIA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Featured Stories

