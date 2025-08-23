Algert Global LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc $HOV

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 150.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 10.5%

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $145.6690 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.19. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $238.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($1.52). The business had revenue of $800.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.20 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. Hovnanian Enterprises has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several analysts have commented on HOV shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hovnanian Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $120.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $589,160.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,806.56. This represents a 50.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

