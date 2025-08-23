Algert Global LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 111.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,450 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 61.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 388.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 72.4% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $47.07 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 8.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Activity

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.22). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 7,213.90% and a negative return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 315,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,389,265.36. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Scott Wisniewski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $1,782,500.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 545,595 shares in the company, valued at $19,450,461.75. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,650 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASTS shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $45.40 to $42.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised AST SpaceMobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.41.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

