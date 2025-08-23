Algert Global LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,460 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YETI. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in YETI by 35.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $35.6750 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.84.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 9.73%.The company had revenue of $445.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on YETI from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on YETI from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “cautious” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.54.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

