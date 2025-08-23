Algert Global LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,932 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2,370.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Liberty Global from $10.60 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.26.

LBTYA stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Liberty Global Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $21.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($8.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($7.54). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 60.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $678,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,718.20. This represents a 64.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 34,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $397,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,823.65. This trade represents a 80.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

