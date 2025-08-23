Algert Global LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ADTN

Algert Global LLC grew its position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 633.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,150 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.20% of ADTRAN worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 762.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 24,182 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 126,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 560.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 233,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 198,413 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $12.44.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $265.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.57 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADTRAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

