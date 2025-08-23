Algert Global LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. $PENN

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 102.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,920 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of PENN Entertainment worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 54.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,002,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,905,000 after buying an additional 2,120,740 shares in the last quarter. Benchstone Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,613,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 2,612.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 773,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after buying an additional 745,400 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,711,000 after buying an additional 542,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.60. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $23.08.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 342,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,279.36. This trade represents a 6.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

