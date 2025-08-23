Algert Global LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. $GNL

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,030 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Global Net Lease worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNL shares. Colliers Securities raised Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Global Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $7.8490 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 43.75%.The company had revenue of $124.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -52.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Net Lease

In other Global Net Lease news, insider Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 7,103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $52,775,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,907,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,911,863.12. The trade was a 26.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 584,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,444,643.33. This represents a 20.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,553,000 shares of company stock worth $56,115,790. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

