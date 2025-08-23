Algert Global LLC Increases Position in Blend Labs, Inc. $BLND

Algert Global LLC raised its position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 425.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,080 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.15% of Blend Labs worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Blend Labs by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Blend Labs by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,209,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,586,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,915,000 after buying an additional 775,091 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blend Labs

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 311,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $904,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,754,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,686,747.90. This trade represents a 5.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 696,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,236.26. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Blend Labs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $3.6750 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $954.25 million, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 million. Blend Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Featured Stories

