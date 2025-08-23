Algert Global LLC Lowers Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation $GLDD

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,007 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.25% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 54,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,970,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 355,184 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth about $2,130,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 69,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 32,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth about $3,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLDD. Wall Street Zen raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Zacks Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Insider Activity

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, Director Ronald Steger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,404 shares in the company, valued at $236,482.36. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $11.92 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $810.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.70 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

